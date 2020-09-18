Phil Lord and Chris Miller's CONNECTED Has Moved From Its October Release And Is Now Undated

Sony Pictures boss Tony Vinciquerra recently said the studio wouldn't release any new blockbusters until the pandemic passes, so it probably won't surprise you to learn that Connected has now been delayed.

With movies fleeing from October like they're being pursued by the combined forces of every horror movie baddie imaginable, it's now been confirmed that Connected has also been delayed.

Originally set for release on October 23rd, the animated feature is now undated. It sounds like it could still be released this year, but Sony Pictures is clearly taking a wait and see approach considering the fact a new date has not been revealed. Wonder Woman 1984 recently moved from October 2nd to Chirstmas Day, and the anticipation is that Black Widow will be delayed next.

Directed by Michael Rianda and co-directed by Jeff Rowe, Connected follows Katie Mitchell (Abbi Jacobson) who is accepted into the film school of her dreams. Her whole family drives Katie to school together when their plans are interrupted by a tech uprising, and the entire family works together to save the world. Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Eric Andre, and Olivia Colman also star.

The LEGO Movie directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller are producing, and the hope was that this would obviously be another hit for Sony's animation studio. Clearly, the studio has taken note of how recent releases like The New Mutants and Tenet have struggled to make a significant box office impact.

Ultimately, one of the biggest issues appears to be the fact many parents don't feel safe taking their children to movie theaters, especially when medical experts maintain that it's unsafe.

We'll keep you updated if we hear more.