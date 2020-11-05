POPEYE: Genndy Tartakovsky's Animated Revival Finds New Life After Being Cancelled At Sony

After Tartakovsky's animation test went viral six years ago, the updated adaptation of Popeye failed to find a footing at Sony. But thanks to King Features, the film has been revived.

Samurai Jack and Hotel Transylvania's Genndy Tartakovsky has had a long history with Popeye. After being attached to a revival at Sony, the studio and the director backed off from the project since it wasn't going anywhere at the studio. This was a huge surprise at the time, since the animation test, which was released to the public on Sony Pictures Animation's Youtube account, went viral in 2014. The animation was dynamic and full of life, sharing the style of Tartakovsky's other three-dimensional work. but unfortunately, things were not in favor of the project.

Enter 2020, quite sometime after anything was heard from the project, which was thought to be dead entirely.

Animation Magazine is reporting that Tartakovsky is back to take another stab at the modern adaptation. But there's a catch - they're starting all over. Tartakovsky is on board for the project with a new studio, King Features. While it is unclear what the animation style will look like at this point, it is worth noting that it will not share the same style as the Sony test for the material. But on the bright side, it seems as though Tartakovky is passionate enough about his pitch that he is giving it another go.

