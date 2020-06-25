POWER RANGERS Star Elizabeth Banks Tapped To Play Ms. Frizzle In Live-Action MAGIC SCHOOL BUS Movie

Here's some surprisingly perfect casting, as Power Rangers and Charlie's Angels star Elizabeth Banks has been tapped to play the one-and-only Ms. Frizzle in a live-action The Magic School Bus movie!

According to multiple sources, 3x Primetime Emmy-nominee Elizabeth Banks (Power Rangers; Spider-Man trilogy) has signed on to play Ms. Frizzle in Scholastic Entertainment's upcoming live-action hybrid film adaptation of The Magic School Bus.

She will also serve as a producer through her company Brownstone Productions, along with Marc Platt Productions and Universal Pictures.

The upcoming film is based on Joanna Cole & Bruce Degen's best-selling Scholastic book series of the same name, which follows the eccentric teacher extraordinaire Ms. Frizzle and her class, who set out on field trips in their yellow school bus that has the magical ability to transform into any vehicle of their choice, depending on whatever subject they're currently studying in class.

The book series was originally adapted into a beloved animated series, which featured Academy Award-nominee Lily Tomlin (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse; Grace and Frankie) as Ms. Frizzle and ran for four seasons, spanning 52 episodes. For its 20th anniversary in 2017, Netflix issued a sequel series, The Magic School Bus Rides Again, which featured 2x Primetime Emmy-winner Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live; Ghostbusters) as Ms. Frizzle’s younger sister, Fiona.

Scholastic's other theatrical ventures include Sony's two Goosebumps movies and Paramount's upcoming live-action/animation hybrid adaptation of Clifford the Big Red Dog, which is expected in theaters this November. They also recently announced plans for a live-action Animorphs movie.