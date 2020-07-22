Samuel L. Jackson & Ryan Reynolds Set To Reunite For Animated Quibi Series FUTHA MUCKA

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard co-stars Samuel L. Jackson ( Avengers ) and Ryan Reynolds ( Deadpool ) are all set to reunite in the not-so-distant future for Futha Mucka , an animated comedy series at Quibi.

After starring alongside one another in the 2017 sleeper hit The Hitman's Bodyguard and its upcoming 2021 sequel The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, Academy Award-nominee Samuel L. Jackson (Avengers: Infinity War; Avengers: Endgame) and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool; Deadpool 2) are all set for round three.

The duo has partnered up for an animated Quibi series titled Futha Mucka, which will likely debut on the mobile streamer sometime next year, if not by 2021 at the very least (providing, of course, that Quibi is still around in the future).

The plot synopsis reads, "Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds love each other. More accurately, Ryan loves Sam. When asked for comment on his feelings for Ryan, Sam said “tell them I couldn’t be reached for comment.” When a minor mishap causes Sam to become Ryan’s primary caregiver, sh*t gets weird. Ryan is delighted to spend all of his time with Sam. Sam couldn’t be reached for comment."

The series hails from Blockers writers Jim and Brian Kehoe, who will also serve as showrunners and will executive produce the series with both Jackson and Reynolds.

While the status of Deadpool 3 and/or the Merc with a Mouth's introduction into the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe remains up in the air, both Reynolds and Jackson can be seen next summer in The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, which was delayed to August 20, 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.