HAPPY HALLOWEEN SCOOBY-DOO! Trailer Sees Mystery Inc. Team With Elvira & Bill Nye To Take On Scarecrow

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has released the official trailer for their next direct-to-video mystery Happy Halloween Scooby-Doo! , which will see the Mystery Inc. gang take on a classic Batman villain!

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment (via Syfy) has released the official trailer for Happy Halloween Scooby-Doo!, which is an upcoming animated mystery that will see Scooby (Frank Welker) and the Mystery Inc. gang team-up with the Mistress of Darkness Elvira (Cassandra Peterson) and Bill Nye the Science Guy to take on the clinically insane Scarecrow (Dwight Schultz)!

The notorious Batman villain will be responsible for a toxic ooze that brings the Crystal Cove pumpkin patch to life, resulting in Scooby (Frank Welker), Shaggy (Matthew Lillard), Daphne (Grey Griffin), Velma (Kate Micucci), and Fred (Frank Welker) springing into action and seeking out all the help they can get to solve their latest mystery and save the day.

They'll also be getting a major vehicular upgrade when Bill Nye gifts them with Mystery Machine X, a suped-up version of their own van that has more than enough gadgets and accessories to assist them with taking down Crane's pumpkin army.





Scooby-Doo and Shaggy’s favorite holiday is upon us! With fake monsters and candy galore, Halloween is heaven for these hungry foodies going door-to-door. But this year, their sweet holiday turns sour when the neighborhood pumpkin patch is infected by toxic ooze, creating high-flying jack-o-lanters, and a king-sized pumpkin leader squashing everything in its path. It’s up to Scooby-Doo and the gang as they team up with their pals, Bill Nye the Science Guy and Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, to solve this mystery of gigantic proportions and save Crystal Cove!



Happy Halloween Scooby-Doo! features the familiar voice talents of Frank Welker as Scooby-Doo/Fred Jones, Grey Griffin as Daphne Blake, Matthew Lillard as Shaggy Rogers and Kate Micucci as Velma Dinkley. The film also stars Cassandra Peterson as Elvira, Mistress of the Dark and Bill Nye as himself. Happy Halloween Scooby-Doo! was executive produced by Sam Register (Looney Tunes Cartoons). The film was written, produced and directed by Maxwell Atoms.



