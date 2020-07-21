SCOOB!: Mystery Inc.'s Latest Adventure Is Finally Now Available On 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, & DVD

After arriving on Digital HD way back in March due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and making its HBO Max debut last month, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has officially released Scoob! on Blu-ray!

The legendary Frank Welker reprises his iconic role as Scooby-Doo, joined by a star-studded cast that features Will Forte (Good Boys) as Shaggy Rogers, Zac Efron (Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile) as Fred Jones, Amanda Seyfried (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) as Daphne Blake and Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin) as Velma Dinkley.

While Scooby is, of course, center stage, the movie will also feature characters from the greater Hanna-Barbera universe with 2x Academy Award-nominee Mark Wahlberg (Spenser Confidential) voicing Blue Falcon, Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter) voicing Dick Dastardly, Kiersey Clemons (The Flash) voicing Dee Dee Sykes, Ken Jeong (The Hangover) voicing Dynomutt, Tracy Morgan (30 Rock) voicing Captain Caveman and Simon Cowell (American Idol) as himself.



Learn the origins of Mystery Inc. and prepare for adventure when “SCOOB!” arrives on 4K UHD Combo Pack, Blu-ray and DVD from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on July 21st. “SCOOB!” reveals the never-before-told story of Scooby’s origins. It shows how one of history’s most famous friendships began when an adorable, homeless puppy met a lonesome young boy named Shaggy, and how the two of them joined forces with aspiring young detectives Fred, Velma and Daphne to become the celebrated Mystery Inc. Now, with hundreds of cases solved and adventures shared, Scooby and the gang face the biggest and most challenging mystery of their careers: a plot that will unleash the legendary ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. As they race to stop this “dogpocalypse,” they discover that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic destiny greater than anyone imagined. “SCOOB!” features an all-star ensemble cast led by Will Forte, two-time Oscar nominee Mark Wahlberg, Jason Isaacs, Gina Rodriguez, Zac Efron, Amanda Seyfried, Kiersey Clemons, Ken Jeong, Tracy Morgan, Simon Cowell, and Frank Welker. It was directed by Warner Bros. animation stalwart Tony Cervone, an Annie Award nominee for the feature film “Space Jam,” two-time Emmy nominee for his work on “Duck Dodgers” and one of the creators of the popular Scooby-Doo series “Mystery Incorporated.” “Action packed Scooby-Doo mystery you won’t want to miss!” Carole Mar / Made In Hollywood HIS EPIC TAIL BEGINS WHEN SCOOB! ARRIVES ONTO 4K UHD COMBO PACK, BLU-RAY™ AND DVD July 21st FROM WARNER BROS. HOME ENTERTAINMENT The film was produced by Pam Coats and Allison Abbate. Adam Sztykiel, Charles Roven, Richard Suckle, Jesse Ehrman, Dan Povenmire, and Chris Columbus served as executive producers. The “SCOOB!” screenplay is by Adam Sztykiel and Jack C. Donaldson & Derek Elliott and Matt Lieberman, story by Matt Lieberman and Eyal Podell & Jonathon E. Stewart, based on characters created by Hanna-Barbera Productions. Cervone’s creative team included editors Ryan Folsey and Vanara Taing, and composer Tom Holkenborg. The 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray disc of “SCOOB!” will feature HDR10+TM, HDR technology that optimizes brightness levels and contrast for each scene, making bright areas brighter and dark areas darker to deliver a lifelike viewing experience. The 4K UHD Combo Pack, Blu-ray and DVD versions of “SCOOB!” will all include a Digital copy of the film. “SCOOB!” will also be available on Movies Anywhere. Using the free Movies Anywhere app and website, consumers can access all their eligible movies by connecting their Movies Anywhere account with their participating digital retailer accounts. “SCOOB!” is also currently available for purchase from digital retailers. SYNOPSIS In Scooby-Doo’s greatest adventure yet, see the never-before told story of how lifelong friends Scooby and Shaggy first met and how they joined forces with young detectives Fred, Velma and Daphne to form the famous Mystery Inc. Now, with hundreds of cases solved, Scooby and the gang face their biggest, toughest mystery ever: an evil plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. As they race to stop this global “dogpocalypse,” the gang discovers that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic destiny greater than anyone ever imagined. 4K UHD, BLU-RAY AND DVD ELEMENTS “SCOOB!” 4K UHD Combo Pack and Blu-ray contain the following special features: Bloopers

Deleted Scenes

How To Draw Scooby Doo

New Friends, Newer Villains

Puppies!! “SCOOB!” DVD contains the following special feature: How To Draw Scooby Doo

