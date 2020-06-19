SCOOB! Sets U.S. SVOD Exclusive Premiere On HBO Max For The End Of The Month

Following its premium video-on-demand debut last month, Warner Bros. is bringing their recent animated mystery SCOOB! to HBO Max, setting its exclusive streaming premiere for the end of the month.

After a successful run in the United States and Canada on premium video-on-demand and premium digital ownership, Warner Bros. has announced that Tony Cervone's SCOOB! will be making its exclusive streaming premiere in the United States on HBO Max on June 26.

In a statement, HBO Max chief content officer Kevin Reilly said, "HBO Max is the perfect home for these 'meddling kids' and their dog. SCOOB! tells the backstory of how these beloved friends met and formed Mystery Inc. It's a perfect addition to our kids and family offering and will sit alongside beloved original Scooby-Doo episodes.”

The legendary Frank Welker reprises his iconic role as Scooby-Doo, joined by a star-studded cast that features Will Forte (Good Boys) as Shaggy Rogers, Zac Efron (Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile) as Fred Jones, Amanda Seyfried (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) as Daphne Blake and Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin) as Velma Dinkley.

While Scooby is, of course, center stage, the movie will also feature characters from the greater Hanna-Barbera universe with 2x Academy Award-nominee Mark Wahlberg (Spenser Confidential) voicing Blue Falcon, Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter) voicing Dick Dastardly, Kiersey Clemons (The Flash) voicing Dee Dee Sykes, Ken Jeong (The Hangover) voicing Dynomutt, Tracy Morgan (30 Rock) voicing Captain Caveman and Simon Cowell (American Idol) as himself.

The first full-length animated Scooby-Doo adventure for the big screen is the never-before told stories of Scooby-Doo’s origins and the greatest mystery in the career of Mystery Inc.



“SCOOB!” reveals how lifelong friends Scooby and Shaggy first met and how they joined with young detectives Fred, Velma and Daphne to form the famous Mystery Inc. Now, with hundreds of cases solved and adventures shared, Scooby and the gang face their biggest, most challenging mystery ever: a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. As they race to stop this global “dogpocalypse,” the gang discovers that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic destiny greater than anyone imagined.







SCOOB! features:

Director: Tony Cervone

Frank Welker as Scooby-Doo

Zac Efron as Fred Jones

Gina Rodriguez as Velma Dinkley

Will Forte as Shaggy Rogers

Amanda Seyfried as Daphne Blake

Tracy Morgan as Captain Caveman

Ken Jeong as Dynomutt, Dog Wonder

Kiersey Clemons as Dee Dee Sykes

Mark Wahlberg as Blue Falcon

Jason Isaacs as Dick Dastardly

Pierce Gagnon as Young Fred Jones

Ariana Greenblatt as Young Velma Dinkley

Mckenna Grace as Young Daphne Blake

Iain Armitage as Young Shaggy Rogers



SCOOB! is now available on PVOD and

arrives exclusively on HBO Max on June 26