SCOOB! Skipping Theaters Entirely And Heading To Premium VOD Next Month

With all major theaters closed indefinitely, Warner Bros. has decided to bring their upcoming animated mystery/comedy, Scoob!, to premium VOD and premium digital ownership earlier than anticipated on May 15.

The Tony Cervone-directed Hanna-Barbera adaptation was initially scheduled to open in theaters on that date, but will now skip theaters entirely. Fans will be able to rent the film for a 48-hour rental PVOD period for $19.99 or purchase it to own for $24.99.

Their decision comes just weeks after Universal decided to make a similar move with Trolls World Tour, which has gone on to earn between $40 million to $50 million since its PVOD launch over Easter.

While they may have skipped the theatrical window here, they are not expected to alter their release plans for other top titles, namely Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 1984, Christopher Nolan's Tenet and Jon Chu's In The Heights; which are all still expected to debut in theaters as scheduled.

The legendary Frank Welker will be reprising his role as Scooby-Doo, and he'll be joined by a star-studded cast that features Will Forte (Good Boys) as Shaggy Rogers, Zac Efron (Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile) as Fred Jones, Amanda Seyfried (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) as Daphne Blake and Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin) as Velma Dinkley.



While Scooby will, of course, be center stage, the cast will also feature characters from the greater Hanna-Barbera universe with 2x Academy Award-nominee Mark Wahlberg (Spenser Confidential) voicing Blue Falcon, Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter) voicing Dick Dastardly, Kiersey Clemons (The Flash) voicing Dee Dee Sykes, Ken Jeong (The Hangover) voicing Dynomutt, Tracy Morgan (30 Rock) voicing Captain Caveman and Simon Cowell (American Idol) as himself.



The first full-length animated Scooby-Doo adventure for the big screen is the never-before told stories of Scooby-Doo’s origins and the greatest mystery in the career of Mystery Inc.



“SCOOB!” reveals how lifelong friends Scooby and Shaggy first met and how they joined with young detectives Fred, Velma and Daphne to form the famous Mystery Inc. Now, with hundreds of cases solved and adventures shared, Scooby and the gang face their biggest, most challenging mystery ever: a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. As they race to stop this global “dogpocalypse,” the gang discovers that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic destiny greater than anyone imagined.



