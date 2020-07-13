SCOOBY-DOO: James Gunn Says Velma Was "Explicitly Gay" In Original Script; Comments ON SUICIDE SQUAD Crossover

Long before he directed Guardians of the Galaxy , filmmaker James Gunn penned Scooby-Doo . Now, he's commented on original plans for Velma and weighs in on a possible crossover with The Suicide Squad ...

James Gunn remains hard at work on The Suicide Squad for Warner Bros., but long before he was able to take the helm of big budget blockbusters like that and Guardians of the Galaxy, he penned the first live-action Scooby-Doo movie. Now, he's dropped another major revelation, specifically in regards to his original hopes and plans for Linda Cardellini's Velma.

As you can see below, the filmmaker responded to a fan on Twitter by explaining that his Velma was "explicitly gay" in the first script, but changes made by the studio meant that by the time Scooby-Doo was released in theaters, there was no indication that she was anything other than straight.

It's interesting, and disappointing, to hear the process the character went through thanks to studio interference. The fact she was given a boyfriend in the sequel is even more of a let down, however.

In related news, Gunn would later go on to tease that a crossover between the Scooby-Doo gang and characters from The Suicide Squad is possible. While something like that is unlikely to ever be seen in live-action, we could get an animated, direct-to-DVD story some day.

Oh, and don't go getting your hopes up for a Scooby-Doo 3...

