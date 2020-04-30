SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY Star LeBron James Reveals The Sequel's Official Logo

With just over a year to go, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has shared a first look at the logo for Warner Bros.' upcoming Space Jam sequel, which will officially be titled A New Legacy .

Malcolm D. Lee (Night School) is directing and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther) is producing the upcoming sequel, which will star James in the lead role opposite Bugs Bunny, doing his best to fill the shoes of the legendary Michael Jordan, a.k.a. the greatest basketball player of all-time, who starred in the original 1996 classic.

The supporting cast will feature Academy Award-nominee Don Cheadle (Avengers: Endgame) as the main villain, Sonequa Martin-Green (Star Trek: Discovery) as James' wife, and Ceyair J. Wright (American Skin) as James' eldest son. Basketball co-stars remain a mystery for now, but the cast is rumored to feature the likes of Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Chris Paul, Kyle Kuzma, Diana Taurasi, Nneka Ogwumike and Chiney Ogwumike, amongst several other NBA and WNBA stars.

There are also rumors that additional Warner Bros. characters, including Pennywise, Lord Voldemort, The Wicked Witch of the West, Agent Smith, The Mask, and The Joker, will also appear, but those murmurs remain unconfirmed for now.

Space Jam 2 is currently slated to hit theaters on July 16, 2021.