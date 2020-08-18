SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY Star LeBron James Shares First Look At New Tune Squad Jersey

Ahead of his Game 1 loss tonight, Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James shared a first look at the new Tune Squad jerseys from Space Jam: A New Legacy and well... they're not great.

To close out his Family Reunion earlier this week, Los Angeles Lakers small forward LeBron James (Trainwreck) shared a first look at the new Tune Squad uniform from his upcoming live-action/animated sequel Space Jam: A New Legacy and well... it leaves a lot to be desired, falling well short of the classic look of the original jerseys made iconic by Michael Jordan.

Malcolm D. Lee (Night School) is directing and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther) is producing the upcoming sequel, which will star James in the lead role opposite Bugs Bunny, doing his best to fill the shoes of the greatest basketball player of all-time Michael Jordan, who starred in the original 1996 animated classic.

The supporting cast will feature Academy Award-nominee Don Cheadle (Avengers: Endgame) as the main villain, Sonequa Martin-Green (Star Trek: Discovery) as James' wife, and Ceyair J. Wright (American Skin) as James' eldest son. Basketball co-stars remain a mystery for now, but the cast is rumored to feature the likes of Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Chris Paul, Kyle Kuzma, Diana Taurasi, Nneka Ogwumike and Chiney Ogwumike, amongst several other NBA and WNBA stars.

There are also rumors that additional Warner Bros. characters, including Pennywise, Lord Voldemort, The Wicked Witch of the West, Agent Smith, The Mask, and The Joker, will also appear, but those murmurs remain unconfirmed for now.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is currently slated to hit theaters on July 16, 2021.