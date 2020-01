Fans who haven't been able to catch up on the latest season of Rick and Morty are in luck, as Adult Swim has decided to make that possible before launching the back half of the series. Read on for more!

An animated series on adult-swim about the infinite adventures of Rick, a genius alcoholic and careless scientist, with his grandson Morty, a 14 year-old anxious boy who is not so smart. Together, they explore the infinite universes; causing mayhem and running into trouble.



Rick and Morty Season 4 is expected to return from hiatus this month. For a limited time you can watch the episodes free here.

Season 4 has been a pretty wild ride forThe series only recently saw the renewal of seventy more episodes, which should amount to about ten seasons in all consisting of ten episodes each, including the first three already released. The show returned in 2019 for Season 4, and for the first time saw a new release schedule, splitting the front and back halves of the series.Adult Swim released five episodes at the end of 2019 before going on hiatus, with the remaining five set to be released early in 2020.Season 4 ofhas already seen the return of fan-favorites such as Mr. Poopy Butthole and Mr. Meseeks while introducing new characters voiced by special guests such as Taika Waititi, Sam Niell, Matthew Broderick, Sherri Shephard, Elon Musk, and more.For fans of the show who haven't been able to watch the first five episodes, Adult Swim has got you covered. You can now catch up via the Adult Swim website and then when the next five episodes release, you'll be in the know (not that continuity is something that matters much to Rick Sanchez.)What do you think? Will you be catching up on the latest season or has the series lost your interest? Let us know in the comments section below and check out the Season 4 trailer forif you haven't seen it yet!