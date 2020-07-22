Fox Sets Season Premiere Date For THE SIMPSONS, FAMILY GUY, BOB'S BURGERS & BLESS THE HARTS

While we may not get a whole lot of new live-action programming, FOX has set season premiere dates for their animated lineup, which includes The Simpsons , Family Guy , Bob's Burgers , and Bless the Harts .

Ahead of their virtual panels at [email protected] this weekend, 20th Television has officially set a premiere date for the return of their Sunday Animation Domination lineup and despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it looks like at least one portion of Fox's fall schedule will be back to normal.

The Simpsons (Season 32), Bless the Harts (Season 2), Bob’s Burgers (Season 11) and Family Guy (Season 19) will all return with their respective season premieres on Sunday, September 27, starting at 8/7c.

Fellow animated comedy, Duncanville, is slated to return midseason in 2021.

While a number of the network's biggest live-action series remain on an indefinite filming hiatus due to COVID-19, the aforementioned animated series were able to remain in production throughout the course of the lockdown and will have all-new original episodes ready to air through the fall and likely into next year.

As for the rest of their lineup, FOX is betting big on the NFL being able to safely hold a full season to occupy their Sunday afternoons, which seems like a toss-up at this point.

Weekday lineups will see drastic changes as the network will increasingly rely on a mix of already wrapped scripted and reality series, including Filthy Rich, NeXt, MasterChef Junior and Cosmos. They also recently picked up the Spectrum Originals series L.A.’s Finest starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba and wrestling will also be a prominent factor in their fall programming.