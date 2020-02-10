THE SIMPSONS: Everything Is Okily Dokily As Season 31 Is Now Streaming On Disney+

2020 hasn't been the best year for new content, but there is some good news for Disney+ subscribers, because The Simpsons season 31 is now streaming on the service, including the Kevin Feige episode!

One of the biggest draws on Disney+ remains The Simpsons, especially with little to no new content streaming on the platform thanks to the ongoing pandemic.

While the series will continue to air on FOX, new seasons are going to be added moving forward, including season 31! That landed on Disney+ earlier today, and joins the previous 30 seasons on the streaming service. Among the highlights in this run are guest appearances from Aquaman star Jason Momoa, Thor: Ragnarok's Cate Blanchett, and singer John Legend.

The highlight for those of you reading this, however, will no doubt be episode 14 which features Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige alongside Avengers: Endgame helmers the Russo Brothers.







BURBANK, Calif. (Oct. 2, 2020) -- Everyone's favorite family is back for the 31st season of the longest running scripted primetime show in television history, "The Simpsons." Now available on Disney+, the 22-episode season brings viewers back to Springfield for a fresh batch of episodes to binge alongside the service’s comprehensive set of every season available since the show first premiered in 1989.

The Emmy Award-nominated season features an all-star lineup of celebrity guest appearances including Billy Porter, John Mulaney, Jason Momoa, Kevin Smith, Joey King, Lilly Singh, Cate Blanchett, Chrissy Teigan, and Jim Parsons, with musical performances from John Legend and Weezer.

Marvel fans won’t want to miss "Bart the Bad Guy" (Season 31, Episode 14) starring Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, "Avengers: Endgame" Directors Anthony and Joseph Russo, and Maria Hill Actor Cobie Smulders. After first debuting in the short film "Maggie Simpson in 'Playdate with Destiny,'" Baby Hudson makes his Simpsons return in "The Incredible Lightness of Being a Baby" (Season 31, Episode 18). The season also includes the 30th episode in the legendary "Treehouse of Horror" anthology as well as the series’ first "Thanksgiving of Horror" (Season 31, Episode 8).

The latest season joins more than 600 episodes of "The Simpsons," "The Simpsons Movie," and short films "Maggie Simpson in 'The Longest Daycare'" and "Maggie Simpson in 'Playdate with Destiny'" already streaming on the service.

