TOM & JERRY Gets A Fun New Logo That Shows Off The Modern Character Designs For The Classic Cat & Mouse

Warner Bros. Pictures has released a fun new logo for their upcoming 2021 animated comedy Tom & Jerry , offering a first look at the modern character designs for the classic cat and mouse duo.

The film will follow an original character named Kayla (Chloë Grace Moretz), a new employee at a posh hotel where Jerry takes up residence and subsequently threatens to ruin a glamorous wedding with his presence. To solve her problem, Kayla hires a broke alley cat named Tom to get rid of the mischievious mouse, but, of course, that doesn't exactly go according to plan. The situation gets even worse when Kayla's villainous boss (Michael Peña) enters the picture and looks to exterminate them both.

While the titular heroes will be silent characters, the film's human cast features Chloë Grace Moretz (Kick-Ass; Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising), Michael Peña (Ant-Man; Ant-Man and the Wasp), Colin Jost (Saturday Night Live; Staten Island Summer), Ken Jeong (The Hangover; Community), Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2; Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw), Pallavi Sharda (Lion; My Name is Khan), Jordan Bolger (Peaky Blinders; The 100), and Patsy Ferran (Darkest Hour; Jamestown).

Tim Story (Fantastic Four; Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer) is directing with a screenplay from Craig Wright, Katie Silberman, April Prosser, and Kevin Costello.

Tom & Jerry hits theaters March 5, 2021.