Toonado's Top Stories This Week Including A New Trailer For The Final Season Of CLONE WARS And More

Check out the top stories from our sister site devoted to all things animation- Toonado.com. Standing out among the top stories this week was the release of the trailer for Clone Wars' final season.

Looking for some updates on the latest news, trailers and projects centering on all your favorite animated programs and live-action animated remakes? Then be sure to check out CBM's sister site that's devoted to all things animated, Toonado.com. From the latest live-action remake at Disney to the newest original cartoon premiering on Cartoon Network, Toonado's got you covered.



This week' s big announcements include the first trailer for the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Pokemon:MewTwo Strikes Back Evolution's arrival on Netflix and a Space Jam 2 update from Don Cheadle. Just click the NEXT button below for a brief recap of all the top stories. We'll also have a link to each article so that you can read up on the full details if a particular story especially captures your attention.



Also, a friendly reminder that as you peruse the site, you can also check out the latest breaking news from our other sister sites by clicking any particular window at the bottom of the homepage or located on the right side of the screen when you click a specific article.

The End Is Near For BOJACK HORSEMAN In The Final Ever Trailer For Netflix's Adult Animated Series

On January 31st, the final eight episodes of BoJack Horseman will become available to stream on Netflix. A brand new trailer has been released for the upcoming finale.



[CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY] On January 31st, the final eight episodes of BoJack Horseman will become available to stream on Netflix. A brand new trailer has been released for the upcoming finale.

New Official Trailer & Poster For The Upcoming Final Season Of STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS

Disney and Lucasfilm have released an awesome and exciting, new trailer and poster for the upcoming and highly anticipated final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.



[CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY] Disney and Lucasfilm have released an awesome and exciting, new trailer and poster for the upcoming and highly anticipated final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

SPACE JAM 2: Don Cheadle Confirms Mysterious Role In The Upcoming & Long-Awaited Sequel

Space Jam 2 began shooting back in June 2019. Following Terrence Nance's departure from the sequel on account of creative differences; Malcolm D. Lee (Night School) is attached as director while Ryan Coogler (Black Panther) and LeBron James produce.



[CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY] Space Jam 2 began shooting back in June 2019. Following Terrence Nance's departure from the sequel on account of creative differences; Malcolm D. Lee (Night School) is attached as director while Ryan Coogler (Black Panther) and LeBron James produce.

Disney+ Will Be Officially Available In The United Kingdom & Europe On March 24th, 2020

The Disney+ streaming service will be officially and legally available on March 24th, 2020 — a week earlier than the previously announced launch date. Find out more...



[CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY] The Disney+ streaming service will be officially and legally available on March 24th, 2020 — a week earlier than the previously announced launch date. Find out more...

POKÉMON: MEWTWO STRIKES BACK EVOLUTION Will Be Available To Stream On Netflix From February 27th

On February 27th (A.K.A. Pokémon Day), recent 3D CGI animated movie Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution will be available to stream on Netflix. Hit the jump...



[CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY] On February 27th (A.K.A. Pokémon Day), recent 3D CGI animated movie Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution will be available to stream on Netflix. Hit the jump...

STAR WARS RESISTANCE Promo Teases An Appearance From Kylo Ren And An Epic Series Finale

With just one hour left of Star Wars Resistance, a new promo for the series finale has been released, giving fans their first official look at this Sunday's climactic series finale. Check it out by clicking the link below.



[CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY] With just one hour left of Star Wars Resistance, a new promo for the series finale has been released, giving fans their first official look at this Sunday's climactic series finale. Check it out by clicking the link below.

LAMP LIFE: Check Out The New Trailer For Pixar's Upcoming Animated Short Film Starring Bo Peep

Annie Potts returns as Bo Peep in an upcoming animated short film that will be available to stream on Disney+ from January 31st. Check out the new trailer for Lamp Life...



[CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY] Annie Potts returns as Bo Peep in an upcoming animated short film that will be available to stream on Disney+ from January 31st. Check out the new trailer for Lamp Life...

BAMBI Live-Action Remake In The Works At Disney; CAPTAIN MARVEL & CHAOS WALKING Writers Aboard

A live-action remake of Disney's 1942 animated classic Bambi is reportedly in the works with the writers of Captain Marvel and Chaos Walking on-boar to pen the script.



[CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY] A live-action remake of Disney's 1942 animated classic Bambi is reportedly in the works with the writers of Captain Marvel and Chaos Walking on-boar to pen the script.