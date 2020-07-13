TROLLS WORLD TOUR Is The New #1 On DEG's Watched At Home Top 20 List; INDEPENDENCE DAY Enters The Top 10

After debuting in second last week, Universal's Trolls World Tour has leapfrogged Paramount's Yellowstone to take the #1 spot on DEG's weekly Watched at Home Top 20 list. There's also a new #5!

As many major theater chains remain closed indefinitely with no major releases on the horizon, DEG: The Digital Entertainment Group introduced the "Watched at Home Top 20" list earlier this year, which tallies up the most popular titles consumed on disc and digital (excluding outside subscription-based streaming platforms).

We're a little late this week, but the updated edition of DEG's weekly Watched at Home 20 sees Universal's Trolls World Tour take the top spot, followed by the first three seasons of Paramount's Yellowstone and Screen Media's The Outpost rounding out the top five.

The back-half of the top ten saw some reshuffling as well with Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog in sixth, Universal's The Invisible Man in seventh, Sony's Jumanji: The Next Level in ninth, and Sony's Bad Boys for Life in tenth. There was also one surprise entrant in 20th Century Fox's epic classic Independence Day, which likely saw a big boost due to the extended Fourth of July holiday sale.

For the week of July 9, here is the ‘Watched at Home Top 20’ list:

Trolls World Tour (Universal) Yellowstone: SSN 3 (Paramount) Yellowstone: SSN 1 (Paramount) Yellowstone: SSN 2 (Paramount) The Outpost (Screen Media Films) Sonic the Hedgehog (Paramount) The Invisible Man (Universal, 2020) Independence Day (Fox) Jumanji: The Next Level (Sony) Bad Boys for Life (Sony) Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn (WB) The Call of the Wild (Disney, 2020) Jungle Beat: The Movie (Sandcastle Studios & Sunrise Productions) The Gentlemen (STX/Universal, 2019) 1917 (Universal) The Hunt (Universal) Force Of Nature (Lionsgate) Bloodshot (Sony, 2020) Harry Potter (WB, complete 8-film Collection) Onward (Disney)

Source | DEG: The Digital Entertainment Group

Includes U.S. Digital Sales, Digital Rentals (VOD), DVD & Blu-ray for week ended 7.4.20