Universal And The LEGO Group Agree To Five-Year Partnership To Launch New Movie Franchises

There were rumblings that this might happen, and Universal Pictures and the LEGO Group have now agreed to a new five-year partnership which will see them work together to launch new LEGO film franchises...

Hollywood may have come to a standstill, but Universal Pictures has just finalised a five-year exclusive deal with the LEGO Group which, according to Deadline, will see them work together to create a new series of LEGO movie franchises. Warner Bros. was previously paired with the toymakers, and that led to upwards of $1 billion in box office revenue.

After releasing The LEGO Movie and its sequel along with spinoff The LEGO Batman Movie, that studio's deal with LEGO ended, and Universal Pictures were quick to take their place.

"The LEGO System in Play gives people the ability to build worlds and create stories that they carry throughout every phase of their lives," said Universal's Donna Langley. "To partner with such an iconic brand that remains relevant and is constantly evolving allows for creativity in storytelling. We’re thrilled to start building out the next chapter of LEGO movies together with Jill and the LEGO team as they continue to inspire curiosity and innovation."

"Universal’s commitment to unique storytelling from diverse voices makes the Studio the perfect partner as the LEGO Group enters this new phase of filmmaking," added Jill Wilfert, the LEGO Group's Head of Entertainment. "Donna and the entire Universal team bring a sense of wonder and imagination we share, and we can’t wait to execute on our shared vision."

This news obviously means that The LEGO Movie franchise as we know it is more than likely at an end, and Universal Pictures certainly doesn't have the same number of franchises to pull from as Warner Bros. They could, however, make use of both Fast & Furious and Jurassic World.

Are you guys excited to see what comes next for LEGO on the big screen?