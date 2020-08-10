ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL Is Returning To Theaters Later This Month Confirms Producer James Cameron

Movie theaters across the globe are struggling in a big way due to COVID-19, and Avatar director James Cameron has confirmed that his passion project, Alita: Battle Angel , is returning to the big screen.

Alita: Battle Angel was released last year, and despite mixed reviews, it still earned an admirable $404.9 million at the worldwide box office (on a $150 million - $200 million budget), meaning it was a moderate hit. Unfortunately, it doesn't appear as if a sequel is in the cards, but could that now change?

Well, in an effort to help out struggling movie theaters, producer James Cameron has taken to Twitter to confirm that Alita: Battle Angel is coming back to the big screen on October 30th.

While it reportedly remains unsafe to visit theaters, there are plenty of people happy to do so thanks to the safety precautions which are being put in place. As a result, it's easy to imagine fans of the movie taking advantage of the opportunity to catch this live-action adventure in theaters one more time.

Should it perform well enough, the likelihood of a sequel happening could increase somewhat.

Time will tell on that front, but Alita: Battle Angel does have franchise potential, something Cameron and director Robert Rodriguez have hinted at on multiple occasions. However, ever since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, it's now a decision which is going to be down to the House of Mouse.

Check out Cameron's Tweet below:

