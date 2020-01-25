AnimeMojo's Top Stories This Week Including Updates On Studio Ghibli, LOG HORIZON & More

Check out the top stories from our sister site devoted to coverage on anime, manga and all things otaku- AnimeMojo.com. Included in the top stories this week was reveal of Log Horizon's new season.

This week' s big announcements include Netflix striking a deal with Studio Ghibli, Dragon Ball Z: Kakkarot's release, a new anime adaptation of The Witcher and more. If you missed out on reading up on these news stories as they happened, we've got you covered. Just click the NEXT button below for a brief recap of all the top stories. We'll also have a link to each article so that you can read up on the full details if a particular story especially captures your attention.



YOUR NAME Director Makoto Shinkai Misses Out On An Oscar Nomination For WEATHERING WITH YOU

Weathering With You surprisingly did not receive an Oscar nomination but the original work (not based on a pre-existing manga or light novel) definitely has a large audience in North America based on its box office gross and Rotten Tomatoes score.



Netflix Nabs Internatitonal Streaming Rights For 21 Studio Ghibli Classics

Recently, it was revealed that HBO MAX had secured North American streaming rights for the entire Studio Ghibli catalog but anime fans outside the U.S. and Canada will need to turn to Netflix.



DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Seems To Be Tweaking DBZ Canon

Some fans aren't happy about the fact that Bandai Namco and CyberConnect2 may have taken a few liberties in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, like retconning Piccolo destroying the moon.



ARALE From Akira Toriyama's Pre-DRAGON BALL Days Has Been Added To DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT

Bandai Namco has just released a free update for CyberConnet2's recently released Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, which adds a Dr. Slump-themed sub quest and Trunks' Time Machine.



A Preview For MY HERO ACADEMIA's School Festival Arc Was Released

After the intense past episodes of the fourth season of My Hero Academia, its time to get into a new arc, complete with a new opening and ending theme song.



Studio Deen To Release LOG HORIZON Season 3 This October

In an absolutely stunning announcement, it's been revealed that a third season of Log Horizon is on the way and it will premiere during the Fall 2020 anime season.



THE WITCHER: Netflix Confirms Anime Continuation To Bridge The Gap Between Season 1 And 2

Netflix has a smash hit in the fantasy genre with their adaptation of The Witcher and to satiate hungry subscribers, the streaming platform is releasing an anime continuation set between season 1 and season 2.



Wit Studio's GREAT PRETENDER TV Anime To Stream Exclusively On Netflix

The director of 91 Days is back with another original anime series, this time at WIT Studio. Great Pretender focuses on a young con man who inexplicably finds himself working for his intended target.



