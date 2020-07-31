GHOST IN THE SHELL: The Anime Classic Is Coming To 4K Ultra HD For The First Time Ever This Fall

For its 25th anniversary, Lionsgate is bringing Mamoru Oshii's classic anime cyberpunk film Ghost in the Shell , an adaptation of Masamune Shirow's seminal work, to 4K Ultra HD for the first time ever!

While it may be a while before we get any new releases on physical home video, a number of studios have been re-releasing classic titles on 4K Ultra HD and it looks like Ghost in the Shell will be the latest to get the upgraded treatment.

Lionsgate Home Entertainment has announced plans to release Mamoru Oshii's animated classic, which is based on the beloved manga from Japanese writer and illustrator Shirow Masamune, on the premium format on September 8.

The release will be completely remastered in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, with stunning commemorative artwork from pop illustrator Martin Ansin gracing the cover as well as a bevy of all-new special features, including an exclusive audio commentary and two brand new behind-the-scenes featurettes.



