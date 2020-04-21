ONE PUNCH MAN Live-Action Adaptation From VENOM Writers In The Works At Sony Pictures

Some good news for anime fans here, as Venom co-writers Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner have reportedly been hired to pen the script for a live-action One Punch Man adaptation for Sony Pictures...

A live-action adaptation of ONE's satirical anime series One Punch Man is in development at Sony Pictures, with Venom and Jumanji: The Next Level writers Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner on board to pen the script. Avi and Ari Arad will produce.

The property started out as a web comic back in 2009 before surging in popularity as an Eisner Award-nominated manga in 2012. It was then adapted as an acclaimed anime series, so a live-action take was always going to be the next logical step.

The story follows an aspiring superhero named Saitama who amasses so much power that he becomes invincible. Able to defeat any opponent with a single punch (hence the name), he eventually becomes bored and seeks out more and more powerful foes.

Variety reports that Sony is said to be "very high on the property given its popularity and the possibility of adding another franchise to the pipeline."

What do you guys make of this news? Any One Punch Man fans out there? If you're unfamiliar with the series and want a better idea of what to expect, check out a trailer for the anime below.