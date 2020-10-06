PROMISED NEVERLAND Live-Action Adaptation In The Works From INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE Director

A live action adaptation of Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu's hit manga Promised Neverland is in development for Amazon.

Deadline reports that Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse writer and co-director Rodney Rothman has signed on to executive produce and helm the project, while the pilot script will be penned by fellow Spider-Verse scribe Meghan Malloy. Roy Lee and Miri Yoon of Vertigo and Heroes actor Masi Oka are also on board as EPs.

For those unfamiliar with the story, Promised Neverland focuses on a group of the smartest kids at a seemingly idyllic orphanage who uncover its dark truth when they break a rule to never leave the grounds. Once the secret is out, they begin to plan an escape and save the rest of the children.

The original manga has sold over 20 million copies worldwide, and has been serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine published by Shueisha.

In addition to Spider-Verse, Rothman's writing and producing credits include 22 Jump Street, Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping. Lee and Yoon are currently in production on the upcoming anthology series, Them, for Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios. Oka is known for playing Hiro on NBC's Heroes, and he also produced Netflix's Death Note adaptation alongside Lee.