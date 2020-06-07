STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI Director Rian Johnson Helms Awesome POKÉMON GO Commercial

Pokémon Go will hold the Pokémon Go Fest virtually later this month, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson has helmed a cool new commercial which you can check out after the jump...

After directing Star Wars: The Last Jedi for Disney and Lucasfilm, Rian Johnson moved on to the critically acclaimed Knives Out. Now, though, the filmmaker has entered a very different world for a 30-second commercial promoting the fourth anniversary of the successful Pokémon Go app.

Johnson teamed with Niantic and The Pokémon Company to hype the upcoming Pokémon Go Fest which takes place virtually later this month.

"Pokémon Go has kept me engaged with my friends remotely as I've been practicing physical distancing these past few months," Johnson said, addressing his love of the game. "As a longtime Pokémon trainer, it was a real pleasure working with Niantic on this spot."

"It was a new experience for me to direct a production remotely, and I enjoyed the highly collaborative process and think we put together a fun and upbeat commercial that fans will enjoy."

Apparently, Johnson actually directed the cast and crew of this commercial in New Zealand from his home in Los Angeles, and collaborated with teams from Niantic and The Pokémon Company in New York, Seattle, San Francisco, London, and Tokyo. That's an impressive feat, and it should definitely get fans excited for the event which takes place on July 25th - 26th.

Check out the Pokémon Go promo below:

