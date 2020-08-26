ANT-MAN Reportedly Cut A Cameo From William Sadler, IRON MAN 3's President Matthew Ellis

Iron Man 3 star William Sadler has revealed that he filmed a cameo appearance as President Matthew Ellis in 2015's Ant-Man movie, but it ended up being cut by Marvel Studios for reasons unknown!

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has never devoted much time to politics, but Iron Man 3 did introduce fans to President Matthew Ellis. Kidnapped and nearly assassinated by A.I.M.'s Aldrich Killian, he was saved by Iron Man and War Machine, and later appeared in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. He was also referenced, by photo, in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Talking on the Lights, Thunder, Action! podcast with hosts David Thompson and Thomas Carter, actor William Sadler revealed that the plan was for him to reprise his role as the United States President in 2015's Ant-Man. "I actually shot a thing for Ant-Man. I shot a bit of President Matthew Ellis for Ant-Man but they decided to use a different President, I don't know. It was pretty silly."

It's unclear how Ellis was supposed to factor into Ant-Man, especially as there wasn't much of a political component to the film. It's possible the President was going to be on WHiH Newsfront, the MCU's main news channel which was used at the time to explore Scott Lang's background.

Those were hosted by Iron Man actress Leslie Bibb (who reprised her role as Christine Everhart).

There's been no sign of this Ant-Man deleted scene, and it's unclear whether anyone involved with the film will elaborate on what it actually entailed. Unfortunately, Sadler didn't reveal any specifics.

