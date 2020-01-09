ANT-MAN 3 Director Peyton Reed Says The Threequel Will Be "A Much Bigger, More Sprawling Movie"

Ant-Man and Ant-Man and The Wasp director Peyton Reed has shared another update on his threequel, this time indicating that the movie will be much grander in scale that the previous two instalments...

Ant-Man 3 is officially in the works from Marvel Studios, though very little is known about what fans should expect at this stage. There are plenty of rumours, of course, including that M.O.D.O.K. will be the lead villain, while the introduction of Cassie Lang as Stature will set the stage for the Young Avengers to assemble.

During a recent interview with SiriusXm Radio, Ant-Man and Ant-Man and The Wasp helmer Peyton Reed shared an update on his plans for the next movie, noting: "We are working our way through the pandemic...there are some really exciting things in store, none of which I can speak to about right now. As is the Marvel way!"

Asked if he could share any hints about what fans can expect, Reed chose his words carefully, but noted that his next Ant-Man movie will be vastly different to the first two instalments.

"I think the third Ant-Man movie is going to be...a much bigger, more sprawling movie than the first two," he teased. "It's going to have a very, very different visual template. And that's all I will say." That's undeniably intriguing, and it sounds like Reed has some unique ideas for this third chapter.

While Ant-Man and The Wasp gave Hope Van Dyne equal billing, it also played it a little safe, and fans were disappointed by the decision to spend barely any time in the mysterious Quantum Realm.

