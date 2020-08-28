ANT-MAN 3 Director Peyton Reed Shares Update On The Movie And Indicates THE WASP Will Get Equal Billing

Ant-Man 3 director Peyton Reed has shared an update on where things stand with the Marvel Studios threequel, indicating that Evangeline Lily's Wasp will again get equal billing with Paul Rudd's Ant-Man.

During a recent interview with Yahoo Movies, Ant-Man and Ant-Man and The Wasp director Peyton Reed shared an update on plans for Ant-Man 3. Very little is known about the threequel, but Rick and Morty writer Jeff Loveness is penning the screenplay, and M.O.D.O.K. is the rumoured big bad.

Reed indicated that The Wasp will once again receive equal billing, something that makes sense now that Hope Van Dyne is stepping up as a superhero in her own right.

"They’re a partnership, and she’s a very, very important part of that," Reed explains. "And that was a very gratifying thing, I guess technically we were the first Marvel movie with a female hero in the title of the movie. Finding that balance in that movie, that’s very important to me because that’s very much a men’s playing field, historically. But that’s really, really changing now in a great way."

As for where things currently stand with Ant-Man 3, Reed couldn't say much, but it sounds like work is progressing nicely. "We have [cracked the story]," the director teased. "Nothing is official yet, but we’re quietly working. We’re working through the pandemic."

That's definitely good news for the franchise, and it's going to be interesting seeing where the movie fits into Marvel Studios' plans (there are also rumblings that it will introduce the Young Avengers).

Are you excited for Ant-Man 3?