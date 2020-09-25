ANT-MAN 3: Jonathan Majors Chooses His Words Carefully When Asked About Playing Kang The Conqueror

We recently learned that Marvel Studios has zeroed in on Lovecraft Country 's Jonathan Majors to play Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man 3 , but the actor played coy when asked about his possible MCU future...

Majors is a great choice to play the villain, though, and when Jimmy Fallon recently asked the actor about potentially joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he gave a typical non-committal answer. "Man, I heard the same thing, bro," he said when asked about those Ant-Man 3 reports.

"I heard the same thing, it was like ‘What, what, what?’" he continued. "So, you know, we apparently have the same source, cause I heard it too." As you might expect, that's as much as Majors was willing to divulge, and it's not uncommon for actors to basically share a "no comment" style response after they've signed up to join the always very secretive MCU.

Given the source of that initial casting news, though, it's likely Majors is indeed playing Kang the Conqueror, and even more likely that he'll play a huge role in this shared world moving forward.

Check out the actor's response to being asked about Ant-Man 3 in the player below:

