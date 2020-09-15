ANT-MAN 3 Rumored To Be Much Larger In Scale As Concept Artist Teases New Costumes For Ant-Man And The Wasp

With Kang the Conqueror set to serve as Ant-Man 3 's lead villain, it should come as no surprise to learn that the third film will be much grander in scale, with the leads possibly both getting new looks!

Ant-Man helped Earth's Mightiest Heroes travel through time in Avengers: Endgame, and it now seems as if Scott Lang is going to have to pay for his actions. That likely explains why Kang the Conqueror is coming for him in Peyton Reed's threequel, and a report shared by ComicBook.com indicates that both Ant-Man and The Wasp will be getting overhauled suits in Ant-Man 3.

Marvel Studios Head of Visual Development Andy Park took part in a Q&A with fans, and was asked whether Ant-Man and The Wasp will be getting new costumes in their next team-up. "I can't talk spoilery things," he responded, "but most movies have new costumes."

Shortly before the Kang news broke, a rumor surfaced claiming that Ant-Man 3 will be shot on the same soundstages as the James Bond and Star Wars films, with "massive action sequences" planned for the threequel. With a time-travelling big bad who has spent decades menacing the Avengers in the comics, that shouldn't come as a surprise to fans.

It's also claimed that Ant-Man 3 is aiming for a 2022 theatrical release. Marvel Studios has yet to confirm that, but given how far along the film seems to be, that lines up.

