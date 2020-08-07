ANT-MAN 3 Rumored To Begin Production In Atlanta Next Year

We know that Ant-Man 3 is in the works from director Peyton Reed, and the latest update for the threequel points to production beginning next year. Find out more details on that after the jump...

Marvel Studios still hasn't given Ant-Man 3 a release date, but it's beginning to look like we won't have long to wait before getting to see more of Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne's adventures in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After all, Hank Pym actor Michael Douglas has teased that news is coming, even though Paul Rudd made it clear he couldn't say anything during a recent interview.

What we do know is that Rick and Morty writer Jeff Loveness is penning the screenplay, and a new report from Murphy's Multiverse now indicates that the movie is rumoured "to begin production in June of 2021 in Atlanta." That definitely makes sense, and likely points to an early 2023 release date.

In terms of plot details, nothing has really been revealed, but it seems likely that Cassie Lang is now going to suit up as Stature/Stinger after she was aged up thanks to the events if Avengers: Endgame. That certainly promises to be a fun ride, while rumours that M.O.D.O.K. will be the big bad have fans very excited.

It could be a while before we hear anything concrete about plans for Ant-Man 3, but after Scott Lang helped save the entire universe by travelling through time, director Peyton Reed definitely has the opportunity to take the franchise to some even crazier places than the first two movies.

