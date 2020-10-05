ANT-MAN 3 Star Michael Douglas Says We Could Get News About The Threequel "Pretty Soon"

We know that Ant-Man 3 is currently undergoing a rewrite, but Ant-Man and The Wasp star Michael Douglas has now revealed that we could get news on that threequel sooner than we probably expected...

Ant-Man and Ant-Man and The Wasp director Peyton Reed has been tapped to direct Ant-Man 3, while we recently heard that Paul Rudd has taken a crack at the movie's screenplay (with a draft with may or may not include M.O.D.O.K.). Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, we probably won't have too much longer to wait before seeing the threequel, and now Michael Douglas has provided an update.

During a recent Q&A on Instagram, the legendary Hank Pym actor confirmed that there's not much he can say about Ant-Man 3, but did drop some hints that we could get a big update in the coming weeks.

"I can't talk about it," he whispers in the video below. "Because the Marvel guys, they'll shoot me with a blowgun. But I think you got to hang tight because there might be some information coming out pretty soon." It's hard to say what he could be hinting at, though a release date reveal is possible (and speculation continues to run rampant that Ant-Man 3 will end up on Disney+).

Check out Douglas' comments in the video below:

