ANT-MAN Director Peyton Reed Commemorates The Late Kirk Douglas With A BTS Photo
After a career spanning over 6 decades, Kirk Douglas passed away this week at the incredible age of 103.
The legendary Kirk Douglas passed away earlier this week at the age of 103, and director Peyton Reed has now paid tribute to his memory with a behind-the-scenes photo from the set of Ant-Man and The Wasp.
Douglas never appeared in a comic book movie, but his son Michael plays Hank Pym in the MCU, and it looks like Kirk paid a visit to the set on at least one occasion.
Ant-Man director Peyton Reed has shared a black and white photo to Twitter to commemorate the legendary actor, who was present on the set of Ant-Man and The Wasp back in 2017 while Michael Douglas was being fitted for his costume.
Maybe not particularly newsworthy, but a nice way of paying tribute to a true Hollywood icon whose death we didn't cover here on CBM.
Were you familiar with Kirk Douglas' work? If so, let us know some of your favorite movies of his in the comments.
