AQUAMAN Director James Wan Shares Never-Before-Seen BTS Photos To Celebrate The Film's 1-Year Anniversary

To celebrate the film's one-year anniversary over the weekend, director James Wan shared a series of never-before-seen behind-the-scenes photos from the film, showcasing some fun moments with the cast.

Over the weekend, director James Wan celebrated the one-year anniversary of the release of his DC blockbuster, Aquaman, which grossed over $1.148 billion at the global box office ($335M domestic; $813.1M foreign) to become the highest-grossing DC film of all-time.



To mark the occassion, Wan shared some never-before-seen behind-the-scenes photos from the film, showcasing some fun moments with Jason Momoa (Arthur Curry/Aquaman), Patrick Wilson (Orm/Ocean Master), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (David Kane/Black Manta), Kekoa Kekumano (16-year-old Arthur Curry), Ludi Lin (Captain Murk), Michael Beach (Jesse Kane) and Willem Dafoe (Nuidis Vulko).



(L-r) JASON MOMOA as Aquaman in Warner Bros. Pictures’ action adventure “AQUAMAN,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

AMBER HEARD as Mera in Warner Bros. Pictures' action adventure "AQUAMAN," a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

YAHYA ABDUL-MATEEN II as Black Manta in Warner Bros. Pictures’ action adventure “AQUAMAN,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

(L-r) AMBER HEARD, director JAMES WAN, JASON MOMOA and WILLEM DAFOE on the set of Warner Bros. Pictures’ action adventure “AQUAMAN,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

WILLEM DAFOE as Vulko in Warner Bros. Pictures’ action adventure “AQUAMAN,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

(L-r) JASON MOMOA as Aquaman and AMBER HEARD as Mera in Warner Bros. Pictures’ action adventure “AQUAMAN,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

(L-r) Director JAMES WAN and YAHYA ABDUL-MATEEN II on the set of Warner Bros. Pictures’ action adventure “AQUAMAN,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

YAHYA ABDUL-MATEEN II as Black Manta in Warner Bros. Pictures’ action adventure “AQUAMAN,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

Director JAMES WAN on the set of Warner Bros. Pictures’ action adventure “AQUAMAN,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

Director JAMES WAN on the set of Warner Bros. Pictures’ action adventure “AQUAMAN,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

(L-r) TEMUERA MORRISON as Tom Curry and JASON MOMOA as Aquaman in Warner Bros. Pictures’ action adventure “AQUAMAN,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

(L-r) TEMUERA MORRISON as Tom Curry and JASON MOMOA as Aquaman in Warner Bros. Pictures’ action adventure “AQUAMAN,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

(L-r) AMBER HEARD as Mera and JASON MOMOA as Aquaman in Warner Bros. Pictures’ action adventure “AQUAMAN,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

JASON MOMOA as Aquaman in Warner Bros. Pictures’ action adventure “AQUAMAN,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

MICHAEL BEACH as Jesse and YAHYA ABDUL-MATEEN II as Black Manta in Warner Bros. Pictures' action adventure "AQUAMAN," a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

(L-r) JASON MOMOA as Aquaman, AMBER HEARD as Mera and WILLEM DAFOE as Vulko in Warner Bros. Pictures' action adventure "AQUAMAN," a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

PATRICK WILSON as King Orm in Warner Bros. Pictures' action adventure "AQUAMAN," a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

KEKOA KEKUMANO as Young Arthur (sixteen years old) in Warner Bros. Pictures’ action adventure “AQUAMAN,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

JASON MOMOA as Aquaman in Warner Bros. Pictures’ action adventure “AQUAMAN,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

A scene from Warner Bros. Pictures’ action adventure “AQUAMAN,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

DOLPH LUNDGREN as King Nereus in Warner Bros. Pictures' action adventure "AQUAMAN," a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

DOLPH LUNDGREN as King Nereus in Warner Bros. Pictures' action adventure "AQUAMAN," a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

JASON MOMOA as Aquaman in Warner Bros. Pictures' action adventure "AQUAMAN," a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

JASON MOMOA as Aquaman in Warner Bros. Pictures’ action adventure “AQUAMAN,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

(L-r) JASON MOMOA as Aquaman and PATRICK WILSON as King Orm in Warner Bros. Pictures’ action adventure “AQUAMAN,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

(L-r) TEMUERA MORRISON as Tom Curry and NICOLE KIDMAN as Atlanna in Warner Bros. Pictures’ action adventure “AQUAMAN,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

JASON MOMOA as Aquaman in Warner Bros. Pictures’ action adventure “AQUAMAN,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

PATRICK WILSON as King Orm in Warner Bros. Pictures' action adventure "AQUAMAN," a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

JASON MOMOA as Aquaman in Warner Bros. Pictures’ action adventure “AQUAMAN,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

PATRICK WILSON as King Orm in Warner Bros. Pictures’ action adventure “AQUAMAN,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

AMBER HEARD as Mera in Warner Bros. Pictures’ action adventure “AQUAMAN,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

The throne room of the Fisherman Kingdom from Warner Bros. Pictures' action adventure "AQUAMAN," a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

A scene from Warner Bros. Pictures’ action adventure “AQUAMAN,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

(L-r) JASON MOMOA as Aquaman and AMBER HEARD as Mera in Warner Bros. Pictures' action adventure "AQUAMAN," a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

(L-r) JASON MOMOA as Aquaman and AMBER HEARD as Mera in Warner Bros. Pictures' action adventure "AQUAMAN," a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

(L-r) JASON MOMOA as Aquaman and PATRICK WILSON as King Orm in Warner Bros. Pictures’ action adventure “AQUAMAN,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

WILLEM DAFOE as Vulko in Warner Bros. Pictures’ action adventure “AQUAMAN,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

(L-r) AMBER HEARD as Mera and DOLPH LUNDGREN as King Nereus in Warner Bros. Pictures’ action adventure “AQUAMAN,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

A scene from Warner Bros. Pictures’ action adventure “AQUAMAN,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

GRAHAM McTAVISH as King Atlan in Warner Bros. Pictures' action adventure "AQUAMAN," a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

KAAN GULDER as Young Arthur (nine years old) in Warner Bros. Pictures' action adventure "AQUAMAN," a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

JASON MOMOA as Aquaman in Warner Bros. Pictures' action adventure "AQUAMAN," a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

AMBER HEARD as Mera in Warner Bros. Pictures’ action adventure “AQUAMAN,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

JASON MOMOA as Aquaman in Warner Bros. Pictures’ action adventure “AQUAMAN,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

JASON MOMOA as Aquaman in Warner Bros. Pictures’ action adventure “AQUAMAN,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

Director JAMES WAN and JASON MOMOA on the set of Warner Bros. Pictures' action adventure "AQUAMAN," a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

DOLPH LUNDGREN as King Nereus in Warner Bros. Pictures' action adventure "AQUAMAN," a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

PATRICK WILSON as King Orm in Warner Bros. Pictures' action adventure "AQUAMAN," a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

JASON MOMOA as Aquaman in Warner Bros. Pictures’ action adventure “AQUAMAN,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

A scene from Warner Bros. Pictures’ action adventure “AQUAMAN,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

(L-r) JASON MOMOA and AMBER HEARD on the set of Warner Bros. Pictures' action adventure "AQUAMAN," a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

