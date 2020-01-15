AQUAMAN: KING OF ATLANTIS Animated Mini-Series In The Works For HBO Max
The upcoming HBO Max streaming service has given the greenlight to a new Aquaman animated show.
It's just been announced that a new three-part Aquaman animated mini-series titled King of Atlantis is coming to the upcoming HBO Max streaming service, and James Wan is on board as executive producer...
The family-oriented King of Atlantis will be a three-part mini-series, with Aquaman movie director James Wan on board as executive producer. The show will reportedly tell "stand-alone stories laced with ecological and ethical themes."
"This DC property is a fan-favorite, rich with well-known characters and dynamic storylines,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max. “On the heels of Warner Bros. Pictures’ box office smash hit, we are certain Aquaman: King of Atlantis will be an exciting addition to our already robust slate of kids and family programming.”
Aquaman: King of Atlantis will join HBO Max's animation line-up that also includes Looney Tunes Cartoons, Jellystone, Adventure Time: Distant Lands, Little Ellen, Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, Rick and Morty, and The Boondocks.
Check out a synopsis below, and let us know what you think of this news in the comments.
“The series begins with Aquaman’s first day on the job as king of Atlantis and he’s got a lot of catching up to do. Luckily, he has his two royal advisors to back him up – Vulko, the scholar, and Mera, the water controlling warrior-princess. Between dealing with unscrupulous surface dwellers, elder evils from beyond time and his own half-brother who wants to overthrow him, Aquaman is going to have to rise to the challenge and prove to his subjects, and to himself, that he’s the right man for the trident!”
