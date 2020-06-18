AQUAMAN Star Amber Heard Loses Legal Team Ahead Of Libel Battle With Ex-Husband Johnny Depp

The real-life drama between Aquaman star Amber Heard and Fantastic Beast 's Johnny Depp continues, with her legal team dropped out of their libel battle shortly before the libal trial begins!

The ongoing legal battle between Aquaman star Amber Heard and ex-husband, Fantastic Beast's Johnny Depp, just took a strange turn. Believe it or not, Heard's legal team has split with the actress just ahead of her upcoming libel trial (which, some believe, could lead to jail time).

Depp first filed a claim against Heard in 2019 for defamation after she penned an article accusing him of physically abusing her during their troubled eighteen-month marriage. Despite a delay caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the trial is moving forward, minus Heard's defense team which was to be headed up by Roberta Kaplan.

Kaplan is a prominent Los Angeles lawyer who was a big part of the "Times Up" movement, but Heard is said to be on board with this change, and claims to have no problem with her lawyers dropping out. Now, she intends to use local counsel in Virginia, and among the reasons Kaplan's firm gave for dropping out were "travel and logistics" becoming "more costly."

Depp's lawyers have also responded, with his main lawyer, Adam Waldman, saying, "Ms. Heard’s lawyers, one of whom co-founded the #TimesUp Legal Defense Fund, have now apparently unhitched from Ms Heard’s long-disproven frauds. We intend to discover why."

This is certainly intriguing, and comic book fans remain uncertain whether both Depp and Heard will be brought back for their respective franchises given this legal battle between the two.

Click HERE for more Aquaman news from CBM!