AQUAMAN: Take A Closer Look At The King Of Atlantis' Comic Accurate Armor With This Hot Toys Action Figure

Aquaman made a splash in Justice League
but no one could have predicted just how great - and successful - the Atlantean's solo movie would end up being when it was released in 2018.
Now, excitement continues to build for the sequel, and while that's still a couple of years away, we have something to keep us going in the form of Hot Toys' new Aquaman
action figure featuring Jason Momoa's Arthur Curry decked out in his comic book accurate gold and green costume.
The highly detailed figure features a newly painted head sculpt with long hair sculpture, a specialized body portraying Aquaman’s muscular frame with enhanced articulations, a classic Aquaman costume with the signature gold and green color scheme, an movie-accurate Trident, and a dynamic figure stand featuring ocean themed diorama!
All of that and more can be seen in this awesome gallery, as we get to take a closer look at Aquaman's costume from the movie as the sea faring superhero strikes some dynamic poses.
To check these out, all you guys need to do is click on the "View List" button below!
