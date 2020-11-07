AmberTurd Trends On Twitter As FANTASTIC BEASTS Star Johnny Depp Drops More Bombshells In Court Case

The High Court case pitting Johnny Depp against The Sun continued yesterday, and featured the crazy revelation that the Fantastic Beasts star dubbed his ex-wife "Amber Turd" for a defecating incident!

Johnny Depp's libel battle against The Sun newspaper owner News Group Newspapers continued in London's High Court yesterday with more shocking and disturbing claims...and one which saw Friday end with #AmberTurd trending on Twitter.

The Fantastic Beasts star told lawyers that he ended his marriage with Aquaman star Amber Heard when faeces was left in their marital bed, an act which led to the actor nicknaming his now ex-wife, "Amber Turd." After a particularly nasty argument between the two, Depp alleges that on May 23, 2016, Heard, or her friend IO Tillett Wright, defecated in their bed after he showed up late to her birthday party and then decided to leave early.

Depp says it was the next day that he received a call from his housekeeper to say she had discovered faeces in the bed, and he knew it was too large to have come from one of their two dogs. Initially, he found the incident funny, and dubbed his ex "Amber Turd" in texts to friends.

The actor said that, "iO Tillet Wright seemed the only one that would be crass enough to commit such an act," but claims that Heard confessed to their estate manager that it had been a "harmless prank." This is said to have contributed to the end of their marriage. There no way of telling whether these allegations are true or false, but they are just allegations at this stage.

A series of claims were also made by The Sun's lawyers indicating that Depp hit Heard with a champagne bottle and cell phone, and you can read more about those by following the link above.

