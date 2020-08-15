AQUAMAN 2 Director James Wan Confirms That The Sequel Will Include More Horror Elements

Ahead of James Wan's Aquaman panel at DC FanDome next weekend, DC Comics has released an excerpt from his Q&A in which he confirms plans to bring more horror elements to the upcoming sequel. Check it out!

The DC Comics Twitter page has shared an excerpt from James Wan's Aquaman panel at DC FanDome next Saturday in which the filmmaker answers a question about whether he plans to bring any "horror touches" to the already confirmed sequel. Before entering the DC Extended Universe, Wan was known best for his work in that realm, and he brought those "touches" to Atlantis

The Trench sequence was evidence of that, and while they're reportedly getting their own spinoff movie, the filmmaker still has plans to scare us when Aquaman 2 rolls around.

"I would say yes. Just like the first movie had a touch of my horror sensibility in it, in regards to the Trench sequence, I would say there'll be a little bit of that in this next one," Wan teased. "I think it's something that's a big part of who I am, and it just naturally comes out in these kinds of films."

"And especially a movie like Aquaman, you know where the story takes place in these underwater worlds that can be very scary," he continued. "So naturally, my love for the horror genre just means that I latch myself to these scenes and try to give them a little bit more of my scary sauce."

It will be interesting seeing where Wan takes the sequel, and with Black Manta rumoured to be the lead villain, it shouldn't be difficult to make him a terrifying presence in Aquaman 2. Beyond that, there are no doubt plenty of dark corners of Atlantis for the director to explore...

