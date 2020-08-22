AQUAMAN 2: Patrick Wilson Confirmed For Ocean Master Return As James Wan Promises More Relevant Sequel

The Aquaman panel was little more than a fun conversation between director James Wan and star Patrick Wilson, but the filmmaker did drop a few hints about what we can expect from the upcoming sequel...

Aquaman had its own brief panel at DC FanDome, and if you enjoyed the movie, then you'll have likely loved seeing director James Wan catch up with star Patrick Wilson (Orm/Ocean Master).

As you might expect, it's way too soon for us to get any news on Aquaman 2, but it was confirmed that Wilson will reprise his role as Arthur Curry's half-brother after Orm's defeat at the end of the first movie. That's not exactly a huge reveal as it's been believed that would be the case since the sequel was first announced (Black Manta, meanwhile, is likely to be the lead villain based on past reports).

Something of note that Wan did say is that his sequel is a "little bit more serious, a little bit more relevant to the world right now. I can definitely promise you new worlds in this one."

Where in Atlantis we'll visit remains to be seen, but Aquaman proved that there are plenty of destinations this franchise can take us we might not have expected to see. Notable by his absence at DC FanDome was the King of Atlantis himself, Jason Momoa. We can only assume he was too busy as the actor also wasn't part of the star-studded Justice League panel with Zack Snyder.

Are you guys looking forward to seeing more of Ocean Master in Aquaman 2?