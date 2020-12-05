AQUAMAN Star Amber Heard Has NOT Been Fired From The Sequel Despite Reports To The Contrary

Over the weekend, rumors started surfacing on social media that Amber Heard had been fired from Aquaman 2 , but it's said that the actress remains part of the undersea superhero sequel...for now, anyway!

Over the weekend, there were some bold claims on Twitter that Aquaman star Amber Heard has been fired from the planned sequel. Her prolific, and extremely public legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp has seen troubling reports do the rounds that she could face jail time for potentially faking evidence against the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

That's not the sort of stigma Warner Bros. will want surrounding their Aquaman sequel which is dated for December 2022, so it's no wonder so many fans bought the false claims that Heard has been fired.

While it's an undeniably messy situation, Heroic Hollywood owner and The Wrap writer Umberto Gonzalez has debunked reports that her involvement with the film has come to an end, making it clear that, as of today, Heard remains part of Aquaman 2. Depending what happens in the months to come, things could change, but Warner Bros. doesn't seem to be making any rash decisions on her future just yet.

When troubling accusations about Depp first surfaced, there were calls for him to be fired from the Fantastic Beasts franchise, but the studio stuck to its guns, and it now looks like those claims were false.

