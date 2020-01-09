Johnny Depp And Amber Heard Expected To Reprise Respective Roles In FANTASTIC BEASTS 3 And AQUAMAN 2

Despite a very public, very heated legal battle, both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are expected to reprise their respective roles in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts 3 and Aquaman 2 . Read on for details...

Earlier this year, a series of damning and shocking allegations from both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard aimed at each other found their way online thanks to a well-publicised libel trial. A verdict in that case (Depp was suing The Sun newspaper for claims made against him) has yet to be reached, but another trial will take place in the U.S. next January.

While there are conflicting opinions about who was in the wrong during their short-lived marriage - there's clearly blame on both sides - we've seen a lot of speculation that Warner Bros. will part ways with both Depp and Heard regarding their respective roles as Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3 and Mera in Aquaman 2.

Well, Deadline is now reporting that production on the former is expected to start up again in October and run through February. That conflicts with the January court case, and court papers confirm Depp has requested a delay so he can shoot his role in the next Harry Potter prequel movie.

Heard, meanwhile, has agreed to a possible postponement, assuming it doesn't interfere with plans for her to return as Mera in Aquaman 2 next year ahead of its planned 2022 theatrical release.

So, as of right now, what's happening in the personal lives of Depp and Heard clearly isn't bad enough for Warner Bros. to no longer want to work with them in these high-profile film franchises.