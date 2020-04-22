RIP AQUAMAN Twitter Account's Mentions As It Wishes Mera Actress Amber Heard A Happy Birthday

If there is any truth the the rumors that Amber Heard's recent legal troubles could result in her being replaced as Mera in Aquaman 2 , somebody should probably tell the movie's official Twitter account.

Aquaman actress Amber Heard recently found herself in hot water when evidence emerged that she lied about being assaulted by ex-husband Johnny Depp, and possibly faked some of her injuries. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is now suing Heard in a $50 million defamation lawsuit, and she could potentially be looking at some serious jail time.

Of course, this led to speculation that Warner Bros. might be planning to replace Heard as Mera in James Wan's Aquaman sequel, but if there was any truth at all to the "rumors" still doing the rounds online, we seriously doubt the movie's official Twitter account would be wishing her a happy birthday!

As you can probably imagine, this Tweet received quite a bit of backlash.

Happy Birthday Amber Heard! Here's to a fin-tastic day 💙 pic.twitter.com/mfUqVzozLE — Aquaman Movie (@aquamanmovie) April 22, 2020

If Heard is found guilty and charged then the studio will obviously need to take some kind of action, but short of that, it's highly unlikely that the actress' career will be impacted.

Hollywood stars - male and female - continue to land major roles even after getting up to some seriously heinous stuff. If they're a box office draw, that's all that matters to a movie studio.

Do you guys think Heard should be replaced as Mera? Let us know in the comments.