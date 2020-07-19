AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. Star Clark Gregg Reveals How He Thinks Coulson Could Reunite With The Avengers

In 2012's The Avengers , the death of Agent Coulson is what led to the heroes assembling. Since then, he's been resurrected, but could they be reunited? Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. 's Clark Gregg has some ideas.

Agent Coulson died at the hands of Loki in The Avengers, and Nick Fury used the S.H.I.E.L.D. agent's death to manipulate Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Hawkeye, Black Widow, and The Hulk into assembling. Since then, Coulson has been resurrected in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., but we've yet to see him cross paths with anyone other than Fury.

While it almost feels like the moment has passed, could Coulson ever reunite with Earth's Mightiest Heroes? The ABC series has existed in something of a bubble these past few years, but during an interview with ComicBook.com, actor Clark Gregg admitted he was disappointed not to get the chance to meet up with the team again before the events of Avengers: Endgame.

However, he does have an idea for how they could cross paths again!

"Well, I mean, you know, the crush on Cap never dies. But I always, I mean, I felt that same sadness, just because really, the whole thing started, and I think the reason Coulson became what Coulson was really, was about Robert [Downey Jr.] and those scenes together and the repartee," Gregg explained.

"He makes you that much better and brings out so much more than you might normally see in a scene. The way that he took those scenes and that character on, brought me to life, in a way, so that I didn't get to have that. I was like, 'Come on, you haven't done a one-shot.' Why couldn't there be a really cool one-shot where they're on a mission, we're on a mission... 'Oops!' You know?"

That would have been fun to see, but it's also somewhat unlikely. However, now that Kevin Feige is in charge of Marvel Television, perhaps he'll find a way to incorporate the events of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. into the MCU? If nothing else, he could probably find a way to use Coulson in the MCU again!

What do you guys think?