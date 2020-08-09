AVENGERS: EARTH'S MIGHTIEST HEROES Season 3 Was Going To Include "Magic And Mutants"

Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes co-producer Christopher Yost has shared some insight into plans for the scrapped season 3, revealing that the plan was to shift the focus to "magic and mutants!"

Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes was only on the air for two short seasons, and it's now been ten years since the Marvel animated series first arrived on Disney XD. Taking to Twitter on the show's ten year anniversary, co-producer Christopher Yost shared some intel on plans for the third season that never came to pass.

"Producer Josh Fine and I always said it would be magic and mutants," he revealed, seemingly hinting at plans for the X-Men in the series. "So I figured for the 10th anniversary, I'd put together a kind of a What If...?" He intends to share that on September 22, but cautioned that fans should not get too excited as there's no artwork available from the series, "just words."

Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes was praised by fans for borrowing heavily from the comic books, with a roster that started with Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, Ant-Man, and The Wasp, only to later add heroes like Captain America, Black Panther, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, and The Vision.

Avengers Assemble later replaced it, but never quite received the same level of acclaim.

Leaked concept art for this series surfaced years ago, and did feature the X-Men and characters like The Watcher, Damian Hellstrom, and Morbius.

