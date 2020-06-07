AVENGERS Fan-Art Perfectly Transforms Earth's Mightiest Heroes Into Disney Animation Characters

Disney Animation has been responsible for great movies like Frozen II , Moana , and Tangled , and this new Avengers fan-art transforms The Avengers into characters who would fit into that animated world...

Thanks to artist Samuel Chevé, we have some amazing new fan-art which shows what characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe would look like if they were part of the Disney Animation world.

Reimagined in the style of the heroes from the worlds of franchises like Frozen and Tangled, the transformation of Earth's Mightiest Heroes works perfectly here. When Disney acquired Marvel Studios, many fans hoped that we would see a Pixar movie featuring superheroes from that world, but the closest we've come to that is Disney Animation's Big Hero 6.

That's never received a big screen sequel, of course, but has continued as an animated TV series.

On the plus side, Marvel Studios is now moving forward with their own animated TV show on Disney+ in the form of What If?. That's currently expected to debut sometime next year on the platform.

Check out this animated Avengers fan-art below:

