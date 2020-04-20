AVENGERS 5 Fan Poster Assembles A New Generation Of Earth's Mightiest Heroes
Avengers 5 is rumored to be a New Avengers movie, and a fan poster which has gone viral assembles an awesome new roster of heroes led by Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson as the heroic Captain Marvel!
A recent rumor claimed that Captain Marvel 2 will lay the groundwork for a New Avengers movie, with Carol Danvers and Spider-Man part of a team which will possibly assemble to tackle a Secret Invasion of planet Earth.
With that in mind, a new fan poster has gone viral showing the next iteration of the team, with an eclectic line-up featuring characters such as The Falcon/Captain America, Doctor Strange, Thor, Nebula, the Scarlet Witch, Doctor Strange, and The Wasp. Who wouldn't pay to see a roster like that in theaters in the near future?
With Captain Marvel 2 scheduled for a 2022 release, it's going to be another few years before Earth's Mightiest Heroes assemble again, and it's bound to be another box office hit. However, topping Avengers: Endgame obviously won't be an easy feat for Marvel Studios.
Click HERE for more Avengers 5 news from CBM!
