GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Director James Gunn Would Never Direct An AVENGERS Movie For Marvel

While the hope is that the Russo Brothers will return to direct another Avengers movie, fans are already speculating about who could follow them, but we now know that it definitely won't be James Gunn.

There's no sign of a new Avengers movie during Marvel Studios' Phase 4, and while rumours persist about everything from a Secret Invasion adaptation to Young Avengers, it appears as if Earth's Mightiest Heroes won't assemble again for the foreseeable future.

That's bound to change at some point, of course, especially as Avengers: Endgame became the highest-grossing movie of all-time when it hit theaters in 2019.

While most fans would like to see Joe and Anthony Russo return to take the helm of Avengers 5, there's already a lot of speculation about who else could take charge of the franchise moving forward in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Unfortunately, once he's done with The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, it won't be filmmaker James Gunn.

During a recent Q&A with fans on Instagram, Gunn was asked about directing an Avengers movie and said, "I haven't been asked, but I wouldn't do it if I was."

That's pretty definitive, and the franchise clearly doesn't interest him for whatever reason. That's a shame (he could make a badass team-up movie featuring the Avengers and Guardians), and we don't know what his comic book movie future is likely to be after Vol. 3 is released, especially as Gunn has described that as the conclusion to his trilogy.

