Marvel Phase 4 Fan Poster Pits Galactus And The Silver Surfer Against the MCU's Biggest Heroes

Comic book fans are convinced that Galactus and the Silver Surfer are coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Phase 4, and this incredible fan poster images what such a clash could look like on screen!

Phase 4 is one of Marvel Studios's most mysterious line-ups yet, and fans are as anxious as ever to learn whether heroes and villains from the worlds of the X-Men and Fantastic Four will appear.

Top of the list are Galactus and the Silver Surfer, two cosmic characters Kevin Feige has had his eye on for years now. He once even tried to barter with Twentieth Century Fox to get those two back in exchange for the Daredevil franchise, but the studio was sadly having none of it.

Giving us an idea of what's to come in Phase 4 is a piece of fan-art which shows members of The Avengers staring down Galactus and his herald, and it makes for a true sight to behold.

Unfortunately, this could be a moment Marvel Studios chooses to hold off on until Phase 5.

