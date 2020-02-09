AVENGERS: AGE OF ULTRON - 10 Awesome Alternate Hulkbuster Designs Shared By Artist Phil Saunders

Avengers: Age of Ultron was a solid second outing for Earth's Mightiest Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, pitting the team against a villainous android...and each other. Thanks to the Scarlet Witch, The Hulk ended up losing control, and Iron Man was forced to don the Hulkbuster armour to slow the Jade Giant down (in what proved to be one of the sequel's best sequences).

The Hulkbuster was something many fans never imagined would make it to the big screen, but after making an impact in this 2015 release, it later returned in both Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

Now, thanks to Marvel Studios concept artist Phil Saunders, we have ten alternate takes on one of Tony Stark's most iconic armours, and these would have looked equally as great on the big screen...albeit in very different ways. They all would have posed a problem for The Hulk, that's for sure!

Those are some big shoulders, but this boxier version of the Hulkbuster looks undeniably formidable.

It's easy to imagine there being a lot of power in those arms as Iron Man attempts to match strength with The Hulk, but it's hard to imagine Tony not toppling over due to being so top heavy!

