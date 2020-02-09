AVENGERS: AGE OF ULTRON - 10 Awesome Alternate Hulkbuster Designs Shared By Artist Phil Saunders

Avengers: Age of Ultron was a solid second outing for Earth's Mightiest Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, pitting the team against a villainous android...and each other. Thanks to the Scarlet Witch, The Hulk ended up losing control, and Iron Man was forced to don the Hulkbuster armour to slow the Jade Giant down (in what proved to be one of the sequel's best sequences).
The Hulkbuster was something many fans never imagined would make it to the big screen, but after making an impact in this 2015 release, it later returned in both Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.
Now, thanks to Marvel Studios concept artist Phil Saunders, we have ten alternate takes on one of Tony Stark's most iconic armours, and these would have looked equally as great on the big screen...albeit in very different ways. They all would have posed a problem for The Hulk, that's for sure!
To take a look at these Hulkbuster designs, simply click on the "Next" button down below.
Those are some big shoulders, but this boxier version of the Hulkbuster looks undeniably formidable.
It's easy to imagine there being a lot of power in those arms as Iron Man attempts to match strength with The Hulk, but it's hard to imagine Tony not toppling over due to being so top heavy!
There are more powerful shoulders on display here, but this Hulkbuster looks a little more in proportion.
This take on the armour makes him look a little more like a grappler, something that Saunders points out was his intention. After all, Iron Man had to do something to slow the Green Goliath's rampage!
There's definitely a lot in this design that should remind fans of the comic books, though there's no denying that this Hulkbuster almost looks a little too small and not quite formidable enough.
Despite that, this version could have very easily ended up working in Avengers: Age of Ultron!
This Hulkbuster is, well, kind of square! That works, though, and is arguably in-keeping with the armours Tony Stark donned in the MCU before taking on a more streamlined look in Avengers: Infinity War.
Ultimately, there were probably better directions to take the Hulkbuster in for this movie.
Saunders calls this Hulkbuster "the quarterback," and it's not hard to see why that is!
It's easy to imagine this being an armour Tony Stark uses to charge into action against The Hulk, but the billionaire doesn't really strike us as a massive football fan, so this might have been a bit of a stretch.
This is a completely different take on the Hulbuster, but one you can't deny looks awesome!
Similar in some ways to the more advanced suits Tony Stark donned in the last two Avengers movies, seeing this in live-action would have been a lot of fun, but likely divisive among fans.
Unfortunately, we didn't get to see the Hulkbuster fighting alongside any other members of the team in Avengers: Age of Ultron, but Black Widow definitely looks cool alongside the giant-sized hero.
Scroll through the post above and you'll see Saunder's step-by-step process creating this artwork.
Interestingly, this Hulkbuster was once set to debut in Iron Man 3, but Marvel Studios changed tact when it was decided the armour should have a much larger role in Avengers: Age of Ultron.
This version again looks quite a bit smaller, but would no doubt still be pretty damn formidable.
Another cool alternate take on the Hulkbuster armour, this design was inspired by construction equipment, and definitely looks like a grounded, believable take on Tony Stark's most badass armour.
The feet look a little strange, but this is an otherwise awesome take on the MCU's Hulkbuster.
What do you guys think of these alternate Hulkbuster designs from Avengers: Age of Ultron? Would you have preferred to see any of them on the big screen back in 2015?
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]