AVENGERS: AGE OF ULTRON Concept Art Gives Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Quicksilver A Clean Cut Look

Some newly revealed Avengers: Age of Ultron concept art from Andy Park reveals a clean cut Quicksilver (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) a little more in line with his comic book counterpart. Check it out...

Avengers: Age of Ultron introduced us to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's version of the Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver back in 2015, but the latter didn't stick around for long after sacrificing himself to save Hawkeye's life. Aaron Taylor-Johnson did a great job as the speedster, but actually looked quite a bit different to his character's comic book counterpart.

With a grounded costume and scruffy look which made sense for his version of the hero given his background, he wasn't exactly the clean cut Quicksilver we so often see in the source material.

Well, thanks to concept artist Andy Park, we now get to see a slightly different take on Quicksilver!

As you can see, he looks a lot more like the version from the comics, and very nearly has that classic hairstyle too. In a second piece of artwork, Park shows off the version who ended up in the sequel.

Here's hoping we see more Quicksilver in the MCU following the events of WandaVision...

